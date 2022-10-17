Technology

TempleDAO Hacker Moves Stolen Funds to Sanctioned Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash

17 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

According to data from block explorer, Etherscan, the attacker of the TempleDAO hack, has moved the funds stolen via the recently sanctioned crypto mixer, Tornado Cash. This information was first disclosed by blockchain data firm on Sunday, PeckShield. A roughly amount of ETH was seen transferred from an address supposed to be that of the TempleDAO hacker to the Tornado Cash platform. The transaction started with a deposit of 0.1, and ETHoccurred place within hours on Sunday. Tornado Cash is an Ethereum-based crypto mixer used to anonymize transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. In August, the platform got sanctioned by the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Declaring that the crypto mixer is mainly associated with high-profile hacks such as the Ronin and Harmony breaches. Specifically, OFAC claimed the crypto mixer benefited North Korea’s Lazarus Group and that the platform has been used to launder hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto since its launch.

