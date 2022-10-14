Everything We Know About the Mango Markets Hack

Things happen differently with cryptocurrency. A hacker who stole $117 million in digital assets from decentralized finance exchange Mango Markets now says they’ll return the funds, but only if token holders let them keep $70 million without the possibility of criminal prosecution. The hacker communicated their proposal on the Mango Markets decentralized governance platform and proceeded use votes tied to the stolen assets to support the proposition. The hacker was unable to unilaterally establish a quorum, meaning that widespread disapproval could still defeat the proposal to treat the incident as a white hat hacking incident worthy of a bug bounty. In a nutshell: A hacker who stole cryptocurrency says they should walk away with the majority of the loot and put that plan up for a vote to the people from whom they stole, using votes tied to the stolen cryptocurrency to vote yes. “Seriously though, wtf is wrong with our industry?” tweeted Alex Valaitis, a web3 consultant. Mango Markets is a trading platform riding on the Solana blockchain. The platform halted operations to cease all deposits and withdrawals to limit the impact of the attack, Mango Markets says. “This incident has effectively resulted in a total draining of all equity available,” it says.

