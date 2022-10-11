Cryptocurrency Spoofing: Why Should Investors Care About It?

There have been big-time cases of such criminal activities in the past, and many developers and users have learned the hard lesson. It’s a concern that seems to have no end in sight as the cryptocurrency continues to grow and attract more people across the globe. Perhaps the best natural way to deal with it is by remaining vigilant. There are more such crimes to mention, but what you may not have heard of is one that can be subtle to notice. It’s the scheme by which criminals attempt to artificially influence the price of a cryptocurrency by creating fake orders. This is called cryptocurrency spoofing; if you’re not fully aware of it, you might find yourself a victim one day. As you know, pricing is a crucial element in crypto trading, which means you cannot decide wisely if the prices of cryptocurrencies do not reflect their actual value. To avoid mishaps, learn more about how this fraud is committed and how you can better protect yourself. A tried-and-tested method of protecting yourself in the crypto market is sticking to well-established platforms highly recommended by reputable crypto experts, such as Binance, Kucoin, and Immediate Edge.

