Binance’s $570m major crypto hack “will lengthen crypto-winter,” says expert

10 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

The fortress of security surrounding cryptocurrencies is under attack, as crypto hackers continue to compromise firms and make away with large amounts of cash. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Thursday they had been compromised by hackers. The hackers stole two million BNB tokens, estimated to be worth around $570m, according to CNBC. The firm temporarily suspended its blockchain network after a cross-chain bridge which linked with its BNB chain was targeted. Cross-chain bridges are used to transfer tokens from one blockchain to another. “Cross-chain bridge designs remain a technical challenge, with variations across exchanges being attractive targets for hackers,” Suneet Muru, analyst at GlobalData tells Verdict. “The Binance hack will likely lengthen the so-called crypto-winter. “However, it could also serve as a wake-up call in the long run for exchanges to self-audit their code, allowing for safer, more robust smart contracts to become foundations for future development.” Oded Vanunu, head of product vulnerability research at cyber security firm Check Point, told Verdict that hackers are upping their game.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

