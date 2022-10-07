US-Brazil investigation leads to disruption of transnational cryptocurrency fraud ring

An investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and multiple law enforcement partners led to the disruption of a transnational cryptocurrency fraud ring based in Curitiba, Brazil, Oct. 6. As part of Operation Poyais, the Brazilian Federal Police executed 20 search and seizure warrants in the states of Parana, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for multiple violations of Brazilian criminal statutes. The violations include international money laundering, operating a criminal enterprise, fraud, and crimes against the national financial system. “We are grateful to the Brazilian Federal Police for their continued partnership in combating transnational financial fraud schemes,” said HSI Brazil Acting Attaché Eric Cardiel. “This successful operation shows the importance of international collaboration when it comes to disrupting criminal organizations operating in multiple countries around the world.”

