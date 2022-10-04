NFT Artist Beeple Warns Discord Members of Wallet Drainer Exploit

High-profile NFT artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann said today that links that point to his Discord server have been hacked and altered, instead redirecting fans and followers towards a fake copycat server that could swipe the NFTs and tokens from users that interact with it. “It appears our Discord URLs were hacked to point to a fraudulent Discord,” he tweeted. “DO NOT go into that Discord and do not verify, it will drain your wallet!!” Beeple is a well-known digital artist whose March 2021 sale of Ethereum NFT “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days” set the record for top all-time single NFT sale at $69.3 million. His other work includes last year’s “HUMAN ONE,” a hybrid digital/physical piece, which sold for $28.9 million at auction. Beeple’s server is designed for collectors of his NFT work, and based on his tweeted comment, it appears that it requires verification of ownership by connecting an Ethereum wallet holding one of the eligible NFTs. Should a user connect that wallet to this malicious copycat server, the perpetrators could potentially steal any NFTs or tokens held within the wallet.

