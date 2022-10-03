Technology

Kim Kardashian charged by SEC over alleged ‘pump and dump’ crypto scheme, will pay $1.26M

03 Oct 2022 OODA Analyst

Kim Kardashian has landed in hot water with the feds over an Instagram post promoting a cryptocurrency asset that has been blasted by critics as an alleged “pump and dump” scheme. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Monday that it has charged the reality television star and social media influencer “for touting on social media a crypto asset security … without disclosing the payment she received for the promotion.” The SEC said Kim K “agreed to settle the charges, pay $1.26 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest, and cooperate” with the ongoing investigation. Kardashian paid the penalties “without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings,” according to the agency. She also agreed to refrain from promoting any crypto asset securities for three years, the government said. A spokesperson for Kardashian told The Post: “Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC.” “Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter.”

Full story : Kim Kardashian charged by SEC over alleged ‘pump and dump’ crypto scheme, will pay $1.26M.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

What Proof of Stake Means for the Future of Blockchain Security

October 3, 2022

Web3 security companies emerge in China amid mounting crypto thefts and few legal protections

October 3, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2