US Senators Strive to Amend Cybersecurity Bill to Aid Crypto

US Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Cynthia Lummis have introduced a bill to help crypto organizations report cybersecurity issues. Marsha Blackburn is a Republican from the state of Tennessee, and Cynthia Lummis is a Republican from Wyoming. According to reports, the reformed legislation which is titled Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act, would bring amendments to the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015. The main change that the statesmen wish to bring is to include cryptocurrency firms in the act to ensure enhanced protection to these organizations. In a statement to the public, Blackburn explained that some bad actors were using crypto as a way to mask their illegal activities and avoid accounting. The Senator further added: The Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act will update existing regulations to address this misuse directly. It will provide a voluntary mechanism for crypto companies to report bad actors and protect cryptocurrency from dangerous practices.

