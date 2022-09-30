Technology

US Senators Strive to Amend Cybersecurity Bill to Aid Crypto

30 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

US Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Cynthia Lummis have introduced a bill to help crypto organizations report cybersecurity issues. Marsha Blackburn is a Republican from the state of Tennessee, and Cynthia Lummis is a Republican from Wyoming. According to reports, the reformed legislation which is titled Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act, would bring amendments to the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015. The main change that the statesmen wish to bring is to include cryptocurrency firms in the act to ensure enhanced protection to these organizations. In a statement to the public, Blackburn explained that some bad actors were using crypto as a way to mask their illegal activities and avoid accounting. The Senator further added: The Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act will update existing regulations to address this misuse directly. It will provide a voluntary mechanism for crypto companies to report bad actors and protect cryptocurrency from dangerous practices.

Full story : US Senators Strive to Amend Cybersecurity Bill to Aid Crypto.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

6 Ways Enterprises Can Secure Private Blockchains

September 30, 2022

Ethereum Scaling Solution Aurora Pays $2 Million Bug Bounty to Hackers

September 30, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2