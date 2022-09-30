This New Malware Poses Threat to Crypto Wallets, Even Cold Ones

Cryptocurrency holders have been warned to be vigilant against a new malware spreading across the internet that is adept at stealing personal information. Dubbed “Erbium,” after the element, the malware steals personal information and data retained in browsers such as passwords, cookies, credit card information, and more. Reportedly, it has been able to access two-factor authentication codes from several two-factor authentication (2FA) and password managers, in addition to Steam and Discord tokens, as well as Telegram authentication files. Its rapid spread is an indicator of its adaptability, which could see it infecting users in novel ways. For example, cryptocurrency wallets have also been targeted by the malware. If users can access their digital wallets through a browser extension, then Erbium has been shown to utilize this as a means of gaining entry. More disturbingly perhaps, is that Erbium has also been reported to gain access to cold cryptocurrency wallets, ostensibly impenetrable to hacking, due to their physical separation from any network connection.

