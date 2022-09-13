The Ethereum Merge Is Set to Take Place This Week. What Investors Should Know About How It Will Influence the Price

It’s a big week for Ethereum: Its big merge is set for Thursday, and investors could see big price movement when it happens. This major network upgrade will see Ethereum transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The upgrade will address concerns about its environmental impact and dramatically improve its transaction speed, among other improvements, according to Ryan Grace, head of digital assets at Tastytrade, a financial network that focuses on market analysis. “While many variables influence the price of ETH, the move to proof-of-stake is estimated to reduce the amount of ETH issued per block by around 80%,” Grace says. “It will also result in more efficient and cheaper transactions, which could lead to an increase in demand across the Ethereum network.” Experts have also said the merge has potential to boost the value of Ethereum, which like bitcoin is facing ongoing challenges amid broader economic uncertainty. So Ethereum prices could rise in the coming days, and they could also fall, with another Fed rate increase expected to be announced next week. In other words and like always, the only thing you can truly count on is more volatility.

