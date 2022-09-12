Technology

Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert

12 Sep 2022 OODA Analyst

Despite the Ethereum Merge being touted as a major upgrade to the blockchain network, its transition to proof-of-stake theoretically makes it more vulnerable to exploit. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the security researcher explained that unlike proof-of-work (PoW) systems, a proof-of-stake (PoS) system informs node validators in advance what blocks they will validate, thus enabling them to plan attacks. The security expert, who asked not to be named, is a blockchain developer and security researcher working on a proof-of-stake layer-2 blockchain. The researcher explained that an exploit could theoretically occur on the post-Merge Ethereum blockchain if validators manage to line up two consecutive blocks to validate. “If you control two consecutive blocks, you can start an exploit on block N and finish it on block N+1 without having any arbitrage bot coming in and fixing the price that you have manipulated in between.” “From an economic security standpoint, [this vulnerability] makes these attacks relatively easier to pull off.”

Full story : Ethereum Merge makes network more vulnerable to attack — Security expert.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

‘This is the jungle’: Law enforcement slowly waking up to the threat of DeFi exploits

September 12, 2022

North Korean Lazarus Group Hacked Energy Providers Worldwide

September 12, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2