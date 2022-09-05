Hackers Compromise The Youtube Channel of The South Korean Government To Promote a Crypto Scam

On September 03, the official YouTube channel of the South Korean government was compromised by a group of hackers who used it to promote a cryptocurrency scam with the image of Elon Musk, the electric car tycoon and Dogecoin enthusiast. According to local media outlet Yonhap News, the hackers changed the name of the government channel to “SpaceX Invest” to pretend it was related to the U.S. aerospace manufacturing and space transportation services company owned by Musk. Following the hack, the scammers posted several videos of interviews where Elon Musk talked about cryptocurrencies. However, the government managed to quickly detect the hack and proceeded to suspend the account for 4 hours while they tried to identify the origin of the flaw. A spokesperson from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in charge of managing the YouTube account, said the government is working with Google Korea to determine how the hackers were able to carry their attack, but suspects that the channel’s ID and password may have been stolen.

