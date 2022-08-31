Technology

Cryptocurrency fraud prevention: House panel calls on regulators to explain how they’re protecting consumers

31 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

A House oversight subcommittee asked regulators and industry leaders on Tuesday to explain what they are doing to stop cryptocurrency fraud and other scams perpetrated on consumers. Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, head of the Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee, asked leaders of the Treasury Department, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Federal Trade Commission for more information on the steps they are taking to curb the growth of fraud and consumer abuse linked to cryptocurrencies. The inquiries come as the cryptocurrency market has seen immense volatility, as bitcoin lost nearly half its value at one point this year and other cryptocurrencies fell even more. “Despite these vulnerabilities, the federal government has been slow to curb cryptocurrency scams and fraud. Existing federal regulations do not comprehensively or clearly cover cryptocurrencies under all circumstances,” reads one letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Full story : Cryptocurrency fraud prevention: House panel calls on regulators to explain how they’re protecting consumers.

