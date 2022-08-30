Security tips to avoid crypto fraud

The crypto market is ripe with lucrative investment prospects, but fraud and other security flaws continue to plague the sector. Therefore, learning ways to avoid crypto fraud is now imperative. How can you protect yourself from falling victim to cryptocurrency fraud? How do you keep your personal crypto information uncompromised? Investment and trading are two distinct activities. However, ICOs veer into the trading realm since they are marketed to those with low crypto experience. It’s hard to resist the allure of a promising ICO. However, this is where many inexperienced traders (and investors) fall victim to con artists. You can also avoid crypto fraud by cleaning up your internet tracks. A person’s online activities leave a trail known as a digital footprint. In other words, almost everything you publish or enter on the internet is on record. Information you enter on social media accounts, things you search for on Google, login details, and so on are all stored. Hackers may use these to crack your private data. Therefore, your crypto assets’ safety is at stake. So you should block this loophole at all costs to avoid crypto fraud.

