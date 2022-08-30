Crypto developers should work with the SEC to find common ground

Regulators are tasked with balancing between protecting consumers and creating environments where entrepreneurs and the private sector can thrive. When markets face distortions, perhaps due to an externality or information asymmetry, regulation can play an important role. But regulation can also stifle entrepreneurship and business formation, leaving society and its people worse off. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has been particularly hostile against cryptocurrency companies and entrepreneurs. For example, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has remarked that he views Bitcoin (BTC) as a commodity but that many other “crypto financial assets have the key attributes of a security.” He reiterated the line in an explosive Aug. 19 op-ed penned for The Wall Street Journal, arguing that “you could replace ‘crypto’ with any other asset” when talking about the regulation of securities. But rather than “regulating by op-ed,” as some crypto enthusiasts have framed it, a better strategy would be for developers, investors and regulatory agencies — like the SEC — to work together at least around common standards that can raise the quality of projects overall and establish best practices that the entire community of Web3 participants will benefit from.

