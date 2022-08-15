Trust, transparency and reliability are keys to Web3 success

Web3 is on the horizon and will likely have a large effect on the cybersecurity field. But what exactly is it — and what are the implications of this latest iteration of the internet for organizations? It’s perhaps easiest to describe Web3 by contrasting it with its predecessors, Web 1.0 and Web 2.0. Web 1.0 refers to the early days of the internet — from roughly 1991 to 2004 — when most internet users were passive consumers of web content. Users surfed to a specific web page to read or view what some other person or entity had posted there. A more interactive internet arrived once Web 2.0 kicked off in late 2004. Think here of social media sites, wikis and blogging platforms — suddenly, people could produce their own content rather than just passively consuming it. The age of Web 2.0 is still ongoing, and, over the years, it has come to be dominated by a handful of large tech companies who in one way or another impact the experience of nearly everyone who uses the internet today.

