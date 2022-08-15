BlueBenx, a Brazilian crypto lending platform, reportedly blocked all of its 22,000 users from withdrawing their funds following an alleged hack that drained $32 million (or 160 million Brazilian real). While no details about the hack were made available, the company allegedly laid off most of its employees. BlueBenx joins the growing list of crypto companies that failed to deliver on their promise of exorbitant yield returns this crypto winter. The Brazilian crypto lender promised up to 66% returns for users investing in cryptocurrencies via various in-house earning avenues. A report from the local news board Portal do Bitcoin highlighted that BlueBenx halted all forms of withdrawals after falling victim to an “extremely aggressive” hack. According to BlueBenx’s lawyer, Assuramaya Kuthumi, the attack resulted in the loss of $32 million, which investors found hard to believe — given the lack of clarity about the alleged hack.

Read more : BlueBenx fires employees, halts funds withdrawal citing $32M hack.