Technology

Phishing campaign targets Coinbase wallet holders to steal cryptocurrency in real-time

05 Aug 2022 OODA Analyst

In this video for Help Net Security, Nick Ascoli, VP of Threat Research, PIXM, discusses a multilayered phishing campaign targeting cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Attackers are sending out spoofed Coinbase emails to harvest personal credentials and use them to log into users’ legitimate accounts in real-time. The attackers present users with a notification that their account needed attention due to an urgent matter (ex: locked account, transaction confirmation). Users were prompted to enter login credentials and a 2-factor authentication code into the fake website. With the newly obtained personal information, the scammer immediately gains access into users’ legitimate sessions on the Coinbase website. This attack is centered around three core techniques and is patently different from other phishing attacks tracked by PIXM in the way that domains stay alive for extremely short periods of time:

  • Short llved domains
  • Context awareness
  • 2-factor relay

Read more : Phishing campaign targets Coinbase wallet holders to steal cryptocurrency in real-time.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Crypto’s Future Depends on Security, Ledger Exec Say

August 5, 2022

Nomad and Solana hacks: what are the lessons for cryptocurrency investors?

August 5, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2