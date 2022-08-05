Hacked crypto startup Nomad offers a 10% bounty for return of funds after $190 million attack

Crypto company Nomad said it’s offering hackers a bounty of up to 10% to retrieve user funds after losing nearly $200 million in a devastating security exploit. Nomad pleaded with the thieves to return any funds to its crypto wallet. In a statement late Thursday, the company said it has so far recouped more than $20 million of the haul. “The bounty is for those who come forward now, and for those who have already returned funds,” Nomad said. Nomad said it won’t take legal action against any hackers who return 90% of the assets they took, as it will consider these individuals to be “white hat” hackers. White hats are like the “ethical hackers” in the cybersecurity world. They cooperate with organizations to alert them to issues in their software. It comes after a vulnerability in Nomad’s code allowed hackers to make off with around $190 million worth of tokens. Users were able to enter any value into the system and then withdraw the funds, even if there weren’t enough assets available on deposit.

