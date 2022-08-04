Nearly $5M Swiped From Self-Proclaimed ‘World’s Most Secure’ Exchange ZB.com

ZB.com, a cryptocurrency exchange that stopped accepting deposit and withdrawal requests on August 2, has had roughly $4.8 million taken from its hot wallet in a probable attack. Nearly $5 million has been drained from digital asset exchange ZB.com’s hot wallet in a likely hack. Security firm PeckShield made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, posting data showing that $4.8 million in over 20 cryptocurrencies, including SHIB, USDT, and MATIC, had been transferred out of the exchange on Tuesday. The tokens were then sold on a number of decentralized exchanges for Ethereum, according to PeckShield. ZB.com, at the time of this writing, had not confirmed whether it had been hacked. The company also didn’t immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment. But the platform, which deals with over $1 billion in trades every day and calls itself “the world’s most secure digital asset exchange,” halted withdrawals on Tuesday, citing “temporary maintenance.”

