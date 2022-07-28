Spree of multimillion dollar hacks creates booming business for blockchain security experts

Even as cryptocurrency markets face economic turbulence, there’s one segment of blockchain-based industries where business is booming: blockchain security. A boutique industry of auditing firms formed over the past few years to deal with the emerging technology now boasts up to a year-long wait time to even begin working with customers and a growing list of job openings they can’t fill quickly enough. And investors are flocking to get a piece of the action, too, pumping millions of dollars into firms that promise to help safeguard an increasingly fragile cryptocurrency ecosystem. From the outside, the race for security seems like a long overdue course correction for an industry now plagued by near-weekly multi-million dollar hacks. However, security experts in the industry don’t all necessarily see the boom in business as an unmitigated win for the industry, they tell CyberScoop. Instead, they say it points to a much deeper challenge for the industry: cultivating the kind of security talent needed to keep a growing financial industry under the constant threat of hacks safe.

