Radware Employs Blockchain Technologies to Thwart Bots

Radware this week revealed it added blockchain technologies to its Bot Manager platform to thwart attacks designed to evade completely automated public Turing tests to tell computers and humans apart—better known as CAPTCHA challenges. Dr. David Aviv, CTO for Radware, said that while a CAPTCHA challenge can be an effective way to determine if an application is being accessed by humans, bots that access application programming interfaces (APIs) could easily circumvent that approach. Radware’s blockchain technologies require any endpoint to establish a virtual identity by downloading a lightweight micro-cryptominer to access an application or API. Radware is then able to use algorithms to collect metrics between endpoints and applications via an Ethereum-based blockchain ledger deployed in the cloud. That ledger establishes intent by tracking legitimate “proof of work” on the endpoint created by the micro-crypto miner each time that endpoint interacts with an application or API and establishes a level of trust, said Aviv. A zero-trust approach to security means that if an endpoint attempts to access resources outside the scope of policies defined by an IT team, that endpoint is deemed untrustworthy. Any additional access requests will be blocked by the Bot Manager platform, said Aviv.

