Technology

Ethereum Merge? Get Ready for the ‘Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge’, Says Vitalik Buterin

22 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Vitalik Buterin wants you to know that Ethereum is just 40% complete—and there’s plenty more coming after the “merge.” At the Ethereum Community Conference in France Thursday, the Ethereum co-founder shared his vision for future developments well beyond the network’s move to proof of stake. In fact, the move—often referred to as “the merge,” because it will combine the Ethereum mainnet with the proof-of-stake beacon chain—is just the first in a series of planned upgrades. And, to top it all off, Buterin has even given each of those planned upgrades rhyming names. Seriously. After the merge, which Buterin believes is very close because “the only thing left to do is do a merge on Ropsten [test network],” Ethereum will then undergo further upgrades which he calls the “surge,” “verge,” “purge,” and “splurge,” he told the conference.

