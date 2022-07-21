Thai cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has paused withdrawals on its platform following a “combination of circumstances” beyond its control. Cointelegraph reports that Zipmex could be in trouble were dismissed as “rumors” by CEO and co-founder Marcus Lim following the failed acquisition of the Thai exchange by Coinbase. Coinbase made an offer to acquire the Thai cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex early in quarter one 2022. On June 9, the acquisition fell through. Instead, Coinbase made a “strategic investment” into the company — the amount has not been disclosed. Lim told Cointelegraph that while Coinbase is an interesting partner, “an investor makes more sense at this stage.” He explained that the group speaks to a number of different parties at any point in time, citing the bear market as the reason why Coinbase opted out of the acquisition: “The acquisition fell through due to market conditions. They’ve pulled out in many countries around the world such as Turkey and in Latin America. Coinbase is a great strategic partner to the business.”

Read more : Zipmex suspends withdrawals as CEO denies financial trouble rumors.