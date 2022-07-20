PREMINT NFT Tool hacked, $500,000 May Have Been Stolen from Users

The cryptocurrency market has been in a bear market since the beginning of the year, and most projects have lost massive value. However, despite the bear market, hackers have not shied away from the sector, and millions of dollars have been stolen from the cryptocurrency market this year. The latest hack in the sector was on the PREMINT NFT tool. Data from CertiK has highlighted a massive hack on PREMINT NFT that has triggered losses of $500,000. Threat actors have compromised the official website of PREMINT, and they have managed to walk away with around $500,000 worth of assets. This breach stands as one of the biggest hacks in the NFT sector. It is reported that the threat actors made this attack using malicious JavaScript code on the website. The malicious code was deployed using a URL. The effects of this attack can still be seen on the blockchain. The details of this attack say that users were tricked into implanting the malicious code unto their crypto wallets. This malicious code acted as an entry point for the attackers and allowed them to access and steal cryptocurrencies. The CertiK report shows that four wallets have been linked to this attack so far. Six Externally Owned Accounts (EOAs) are linked to this attack. The attackers managed to walk away with around $500,000 worth of NFTs stolen from compromised accounts.

