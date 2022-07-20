Below MSRP and Only Getting Cheaper: The GPU Deluge Begins

We’ve been watching GPU prices fall since the start of the year, but the past few weeks suggest things could get a lot worse — for the graphics card manufacturers and GPU vendors, that is — in the near future. GPU prices dropped 15% in May, and we’ve seen similar 10–15% drops each month for the past several months. We saw the best graphics cards come back into stock (at retail) as GPU mining profitability has plummeted — and that was before Bitcoin and Ethereum crashed again, dropping Bitcoin from around $30,000 to the low $20,000s and Ethereum from around $1,900 to about $1,100. In the past week, Bitcoin’s value dropped over 30%, while Ethereum plunged by more than 40%. This has happened before — back in 2018, when it resulted in a massive oversupply of many GPU lines. AMD’s Polaris GPUs, such as the RX 570 and RX 580, went from being wildly-popular mining GPUs to being cards you could pick up for a song. The low-end RX 560 cost almost as much as the RX 570 4GB, even though the latter offered more than twice the performance. And it’s not just retail prices that will threaten sales — used GPUs will start to flood the market as people abandon cryptocurrency mining.

