Optimism’s Quixotic Hacked, Promises to Reimburse All Affected Users

Quixotic – an NFT marketplace that runs on Optimism – revealed that wrongdoers breached its security and drained ERC-20 tokens. The organization assured that users with stolen assets will be reimbursed. In a recent tweet, Quixotic disclosed that criminals attacked its “Offer” feature and stole ERC-20 tokens. The team advised its customers to cancel their offers “immediately,” adding that all marketplace operations will be halted. On the other hand, Quixotic guaranteed that those clients affected by the attack will be fully refunded for their losses in the upcoming days. Non-fungible tokens listed on the marketplace are unharmed by the cyber assault. According to DappRadar, Quixotic is the largest NFT marketplace on Optimism. It has attracted over 9,000 users in the past month who have completed more than 22,000 transactions. The registered trading volume for that period was approximately $405,000.

