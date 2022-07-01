Technology

SEC Chair Gensler Again Says Bitcoin Is Not a Security. What About Ethereum?

01 Jul 2022 OODA Analyst

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler today reaffirmed the SEC’s view that Bitcoin is a commodity but refrained from extending the label to any other cryptocurrencies in an interview with CNBC. Gensler singled out Bitcoin as an example of a crypto asset that should be regulated under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as he’s done previously, but would not comment on other coins or tokens. “Some, like Bitcoin, and that’s the only one, Jim, I’m going to say because I’m not going to talk about any one of these tokens, my predecessors and others have said, they’re a commodity,” Gensler said in response to a question from CNBC’s Jim Cramer. Gensler added, however, that many other “crypto financial assets have the key attributes of a security,” noting that the main similarity between the two is the idea that “the investing public is hoping for a return.” The regulatory framework surrounding cryptocurrencies and digital assets has centered on the interpretation of which ones function as securities, like stocks, and which ones operate as commodities, like gold.

Read more : SEC Chair Gensler Again Says Bitcoin Is Not a Security. What About Ethereum?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Justice Department Announces Enforcement Action Charging Six Individuals with Cryptocurrency Fraud Offenses in Cases Involving Over $100 Million in Intended Losses

July 1, 2022

Multisigs mean funds in bridges are ‘one small slipup’ from being hacked

July 1, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2