EU agrees rules to tame ‘Wild West’ crypto market

Cryptocurrency companies will need a license and customer safeguards to issue and sell digital tokens in the European Union under groundbreaking new rules agreed by the bloc to tame a volatile “Wild West” market. Globally, crypto assets are largely unregulated, with national operators in the EU only required to show controls for combating money laundering. Representatives from the European Parliament and EU states thrashed out a deal late on Thursday on its Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) law. “Today we put order in the Wild West of crypto assets and set clear rules for a harmonised market,” said Stefan Berger, a German centre-right lawmaker who led negotiations on behalf of the parliament. “The recent fall in the value of digital currencies shows us how highly risky and speculative they are and that it is fundamental to act,” Berger said. Crypto markets have tumbled this year, pressured by the collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin and the freezing of withdrawals and transfers by major U.S. crypto lender Celsius Network

