Technology

Cross-chain Bridge Thefts Top $1B in 2022

29 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

As investment in cryptocurrency grows, so does the incentive for criminal actors to exploit the DeFi (decentralized finance) space. Cross-chain bridge hacks have been the weapon of choice for crypto thieves in 2022. Bridge hacks have accounted for more than a billion dollars in stolen funds this year, according to research from blockchain analytics and compliance firm Elliptic. Cross-chain bridges allow assets to be moved between different blockchain protocols, meaning the networks contain a large concentration of crypto assets. The recent string of bridge attacks has caused some industry leaders to question whether the benefits of bridges outweigh their risks. A top analyst at Elliptic believes bridge hacks are just growing pains that DeFi will eventually surmount. Harmony, Sky Mavis, and Wormhole all suffered blockchain exploits exceeding $100 million this year. Mudit Gupta, Chief Information Security Officer at Polygon, believes bridge insecurity is an industry-wide problem.

Read more : Cross-chain Bridge Thefts Top $1B in 2022.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

June 29, 2022

Crypto winter freezes into North Korea`s $2b stolen digital assets

June 29, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2