Machine NFTs: Income security in the age of automation

The dark side of automation was once a figment of science fiction, where fears of intelligent machines taking over the world ran wild. Now, there’s a very real sense that intelligent machines pose a real threat to humankind — or at least a real threat to humankind’s earning potential. In 2021, McKinsey estimated that one-quarter of the U.S. workforce could lose their jobs to automation by 2030. As things stand, only a handful of people will profit from increased automation. As machines take over manual, repetitive tasks that humans have traditionally performed across most industries, it is feared that the parties who control them will sap income from one-fourth of Americans and further aggravate the wealth gap. An opportunity to benefit, collectively, from the age of automation lies in blockchain technology. For many, “blockchain” may still seem like a niche Twitter buzzword. Perhaps it makes you think of your cousin’s crypto investments or of celebrities snapping up Bored Ape NFTs for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

