Security Threat Exposed for Browser-based Crypto Wallets

A number of popular browser-based crypto wallets are vulnerable to hacking under certain conditions, according to new research. Blockchain security firm Halborn found several instances where wallets including Brave, MetaMask and Phantom can be compromised under specific computer conditions — adding yet another wrinkle to traders still reeling from recent high-profile decentralized finance (DeFi) hacks. The conditions can expose a crypto wallet user’s secret recovery phrase (a series of words generated that gives the owner access to their crypto), which can then be used to change their private key. All told, billions of dollars of digital assets are stored in software wallets. Affected wallet providers were contacted and the vulnerability was kept under wraps until the security issues were remediated.

