Hacker Steal Your Crypto? New MetaMask Tool Could Help You Get it Back

If someone steals your credit card or goes on a shopping spree with your debit card, there’s a good chance Visa or your bank will reverse the charges and help you untangle the mess. But for fraud victims in the crypto realm, the experience is very different. “If you lose your crypto, it’s a very humbling and lonely experience. And the amount of people who get scammed twice is huge,” says Aidan Larkin, CEO of investigation firm Asset Reality, who notes that victims are often preyed on a second time when they seek help getting their crypto back. That’s why Larkin’s company is partnering with leading crypto wallet MetaMask on a new service that could make the process of seeking help less miserable. And it could also improve the chances of victims getting their crypto back.

