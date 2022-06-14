Technology

There’s a new plan to regulate cryptocurrencies. Here’s what you need to know

14 Jun 2022 OODA Analyst

Things change fast in the world of crypto. Prices were at dizzying heights in November, and then came the crash. In just a couple of weeks in May, cryptocurrencies lost more than half a trillion dollars in market value. The most spectacular implosion was a cryptocurrency called TerraUSD. It was a stablecoin – meaning its value was supposed to be pegged to the U.S. dollar through a complicated algorithm. Instead, it tanked and is now virtually worthless. That crash reignited calls for new rules to govern a cryptocurrency market that is still something of a wild frontier. And now we have perhaps the biggest step yet toward new crypto regulation. Two senators — a Republican and a Democrat — teamed up to unveil a broad new regulatory bill last week. But skeptics are already warning it’s a step backwards and is far too crypto-friendly. Let’s unpack what’s going on and why a big question is who would regulate crypto.

