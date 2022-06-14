Combating Crypto Breaches: Smart Cybersecurity Practices You Should Know

Investing in crypto requires strong defenses against security breaches. These tactics can help keep your funds safe. As of 2022, one in five Americans has invested in or traded some form of cryptocurrency. Popular coins like Bitcoin are increasingly finding their way into mainstream payment methods accepted at everyday stores, both online and in the material world. Crypto seems to grow in both value and popularity year after year, which means it can make a great investment. However, those who are new to crypto need to make sure they are taking the right steps to protect their coins. These tools and tips will get you started on the right track. The first and most important step for securing your crypto is to set up a secure wallet. This is sometimes referred to as “cold storage” for cryptocurrency because it stores your coins completely offline and away from public exchanges. New crypto investors may make the mistake of thinking that, because crypto transactions are secured with both a private key and a public key, which only works one way, their crypto is safe while stored on the exchange where they purchase or trade it. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

