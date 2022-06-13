How do Cryptocurrencies Affect Cybersecurity?

12 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

The digitization of our world is continuing at an accelerating pace. More and more of our lives and our economy are moving online. Even our money is increasingly digital. We use credit cards and bank transfers to make most of our purchases and electronic wallets to store our money. With the rise of cryptocurrencies, we now have a new way to store and transfer entirely digital value. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized, meaning they are not subject to the control of any government or financial institution. They are also incredibly secure, thanks to the use of blockchain technology. But what does this all mean for cybersecurity? Do cryptocurrencies also present a new cybersecurity risk? We must first understand how cryptocurrencies work and what makes them secure in knowing the answer.

