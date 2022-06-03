In 2017, the Canadian technology firm Sandvine merged with a Silicon Valley rival, Procera Networks. Both companies sold a powerful internet monitoring tool called deep packet inspection technology that can manage network traffic, block malware and spam and — more controversially — be used by national governments to censor the web. Following the merger, Sandvine relocated its headquarters to the US and started marketing itself in a country that it had tried and failed to crack during its 20-year history: Russia. During meetings and product demonstrations in Moscow in 2018, Sandvine representatives promoted the advantages of deep packet inspection. They told prospective clients that it could be used to block or slow access to specific websites, discover the location of particular people and support local law enforcement, according to company documents reviewed by Bloomberg News and three people familiar with the matter.

Full story : Sandvine Pulls Back From Russia as US, EU Tighten Control on Technology It Sells.