Cloud computing security: Five things you are probably doing wrong

Cloud applications and software have become a key part of everyday life for employees and businesses, but simple errors can make your cloud an easy target for hackers. The popularity of cloud applications and software has risen significantly in recent years. But while using cloud services can be beneficial for businesses and employees, it also carries new cybersecurity risks. The ability to log in from anywhere using cloud applications is convenient for employees, but it’s also a potential new opportunity for cyber criminals, who, with a set of stolen passwords, could gain access to sensitive information. There’s even the prospect of hackers abusing cloud services to launch ransomware attacks and other malware campaigns. But there are steps that can be taken — and mistakes that must be avoided — to ensure your organisation’s cloud security strategy both delivers a productivity boost and keeps users and the network safe from cyberattacks and incidents.

