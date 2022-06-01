Taking The Next Step In Digital Transformation: Modernizing Cybersecurity

Amid a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, an increasingly distributed workforce and growing reliance on the cloud, cybersecurity teams are struggling to monitor and protect far-flung architectures. Current security infrastructures result in too many false positives, leading to “analysis paralysis.” A shortage of cybersecurity professionals further compounds the problem. To address these issues, enterprises should investigate modernizing their cybersecurity operations with the goal of achieving cyber resiliency. Although ransomware and data breaches have made big headlines recently, a host of other crippling malware and cyberattacks are proliferating around the globe. Increasingly, supply chain attacks and assaults on critical infrastructure like oil, water and electricity facilities have risen to prominence. Further, the expanding network edge—due mostly to the rise in cloud adoption and remote working—poses a much broader attack surface and, therefore, risk.

