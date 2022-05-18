Google has moved the bulk of its employees out of Russia, according to people familiar with the matter, ending the company’s commercial presence in the country for the near future. Most of Google’s Russian employees opted to leave the country and continue to work for Google outside Russia, with a large number ending up in Dubai, where Google has a big office, the people said. Some employees opted to stay in Russia and leave the company, and soon Google will have no more employees in Russia, the people said. The Alphabet Inc. unit began offering to move employees in Russia out of the country after a court in late March froze Google’s main bank account in the country. The court’s bailiff then transferred the money out of the account, leaving Google with no funds to make payroll and other expenses, the people said, declining to say how much was seized. “The Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations,” Google said.

Full story : Google Moves Employees Out of Russia.