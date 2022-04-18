Technology

Surprising cybersecurity weak points business owners should look out for

18 Apr 2022 OODA Analyst

Cybersecurity has taken on new levels of importance facing redoubled cyber attacks. The post-pandemic digital landscape is fraught with threats. In fact, these attacks peaked in December of 2021 with a slew of Log4j exploits. The popular Java-based logging utility is only one surprising cybersecurity weak point that business owners should look out for, however. Additionally, flaws in both human cybersecurity measures and protective technology create vulnerabilities for companies. By exploring these weaknesses in-depth, you can create actionable plans to shore up your digital integrity. From increasingly ingenious phishing schemes to breakthroughs in offensive AI, digital threats expose the weakness in our IT frameworks and data systems. Identifying these weaknesses is crucial, as 85% of IT professionals pivot toward passwordless technology. What follows are the cybersecurity vulnerabilities you should address as a business owner.

Full story : Surprising cybersecurity weak points business owners should look out for.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NATO Cyber Game Tests Defenses Amid War in Ukraine

April 19, 2022

HowTo: Create a Cyber Maturity Strategy

April 19, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2