Russia takes steps to punish Google over YouTube ‘fakes’

Russia’s communications watchdog said on Thursday it was taking steps to punish Google, including a ban on advertising the platform and its information services, for violating Russian law. The measures will apply to Google Search, the Google Play app store, YouTube, YouTube Music, Google Chat and Gmail. Roskomnadzor accused Google’s YouTube video-sharing platform, which has shut out Russian state-funded media globally, of becoming “one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia’s) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”. It said the measures against Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., which include a warning in search engines saying it is violating Russian law, would remain in place until it complied with legislation.

