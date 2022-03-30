Technology

A Cyber Threat Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

30 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

The Ankura Cyber Threat Investigations & Expert Services (CTIX) team conducted a technical analysis of historical and ongoing adversarial activity associated with the current Ukrainian/Russian conflict. In doing so, the CTIX team leveraged proprietary sources of threat intelligence which were then enhanced with additional data points collected from various open and closed sources. This report showcases identifiable cybersecurity risks at the center of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and corresponding actionable threat intelligence.

Download the report: A Cyber Threat Analysis of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict(PDF).

