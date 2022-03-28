Russia and China ‘most likely’ behind state-sponsored cyber threats: Trellix

State-sponsored cyber attacks have been increasing— and Russia and China are among the most likely suspects of being behind these successful cyberattacks that resulted in data loss, service disruption, and industrial espionage, said a new report published by Trellix, a cybersecurity company and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). For the uninitiated, state-sponsored attacks (SSA) are carried out by hackers linked to a nation (state). The primary goal of these hackers is to identify and exploit the national infrastructure vulnerability, gather intelligence, and exploit systems. This year, we have seen Russian ransomware particularly attacking Ukrainian government agencies to wash out their systems completely. “As geopolitical tensions rise, the likelihood of nation-state cyberattacks rises as well,” said Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix. “Cybersecurity talent shortages,outdated IT infrastructure, and remote work are the greatest challenges in today’s operating environment. Organisations must improve their automation, remediation, and resiliency capabilities to defend against increasingly sophisticated attacks.”

