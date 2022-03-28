In charts: Cyber security risks and companies’ readiness

Cybersecurity concerns could once be written off as the preserve of large companies. But, in today’s networked world — where many are still partly working remotely as a result of the pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is raising cyber warfare threats — that era is long gone. According to Santha Subramoni, global head of Tata Consultancy Services’ cyber security business: “As enterprises grapple with threats from multiple dimensions, risk prioritisation and quantification methods are exponentially important when deciding how to distribute cyber protection funds.” However, data from the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport show that businesses’ approaches to cyber security still vary significantly, with sectors that traditionally allocated spending to the problem still leading in preparedness.

