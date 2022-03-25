Technology

Senate releases report looking at Russia’s ransomware attacks, attempts on U.S. businesses

25 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

America’s Data Held Hostage is the name of the just-released report by the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security. The report provides a profile of three anonymous companies of varying sizes that were all attacked by the Russia-based ransomware group REvil and the experiences of those companies during the incident response. “Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts victims’ computer systems and data, rendering the systems unusable and the data unreadable,” the report states. “Perpetrators then issue a ransom demand—often in cryptocurrency—allowing remote and anonymous payment to attackers. If the victim pays, hackers may provide the victim with a key to decrypt their systems and data.”

