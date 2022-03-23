FBI ‘concerned’ about possible Russian cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday warned the private sector to prepare for potential cyberattacks, saying U.S. agents were “particularly focused on the destructive cyber threat” from Russian agents. The FBI director spoke just a day after The White House warned companies to bolster defenses and prepare for potential cyberattacks with the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifying as it approaches a month since forces entered the country. Speaking at the Detroit Economic Forum, Wray mentioned the attack on Colonial Pipelines last year, which shut down one of the largest pipelines on the East Coast for five days. A cybercriminal group in Russia was responsible for the cyberattack. Wray said the FBI and U.S. agents were working closely with Ukraine and allies abroad, but also with companies in the private sector in the U.S., to prepare for any cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.

