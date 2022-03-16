US ranked 3rd largest cyberattack target, following Russia & Ukraine

9 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Seven percent of global cyberattacks target the United States, making it the most attacked country after Russia and Ukraine as of March 15th, 2022. A survey of users in Australia, Canada, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. conducted by Surfshark found that one-third of respondents had suffered data breaches in the past. According to the study, as much as 75% of Americans feel worried for their online safety. Based on historic FBI records, the United States had the 2nd highest cybercrime rate in the world as of 2020, after the United Kingdom. Additionally, a breach detection mechanism shows that every 2 out of 3 Americans fell victim to data breaches in 2021. “Now it’s important to treat any suspicious activity much more seriously, especially phishing attempts,” advises Aleksandr Valentij, Surfshark Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

