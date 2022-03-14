Technology

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Overview of risk considerations

14 Mar 2022 OODA Analyst

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has brought tragic losses of life and destruction across Ukraine, with more than 2 million refugees streaming into neighboring countries in just two weeks. As the heavy bombardment of Ukrainian cities and clashes continue, the rising death toll and unfolding humanitarian disaster are of paramount concern. The crisis is also causing political and economic disruptions across the world, with businesses navigating conflict-related risks to their people, assets, operations, and supply chains in the region and globally. Companies also are seeking legal advice on the possible impact of an evolving sanctions regime on their businesses. In terms of insurance, premium payments or claims transactions may be stopped, or there may be delays, while banks request further information before processing. Marsh is following the conflict, and public and private sector responses to it, closely. Below we provide an overview of several key insurance and risk implications.

Read more : Russia-Ukraine conflict: Overview of risk considerations.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russian sanctions reveal how much more automation needs to be in the supply chain

March 16, 2022

Bitcoin and crypto are helping both sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

March 16, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2