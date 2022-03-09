Growing list of companies halting Russian operations

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis unfolds, multinational companies around the world have announced changes to their supply chains to reduce their footprint in Russia. More companies continue to suspend their business operations in Russia, with a few exiting deals in the country altogether. The announcements follow as the United States and its allies continue to impose expanding sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine last month. Many companies have indicated their decision to halt operations is an act of altruism. Below is an industry-by-industry analysis of how companies are responding. The list is by no means comprehensive, as the number of businesses suspending their operations in Russia continues to grow by the day.

